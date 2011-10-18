Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council to Consider Ordinance for Oversized Recreational, Commercial Vehicles

Tuesday's meeting will focus on possible rules and limitations for parking within city limits

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 18, 2011 | 12:47 a.m.

Parking for oversized vehicles will be one of the top issues up for discussion when the Goleta City Council meets Tuesday.

The council will discuss possible rules and limitations for the parking of those vehicles within the city limits.

“The ordinance tries to deal with a great variety of things,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Easton, who is on the committee dealing with the matter.

Tour buses and large commercial and recreational vehicles also fall under the ordinance in question.

The issue goes back as far as the earliest days of the city’s incorporation, being one of the top complaints from residents, with neighbors and some out-of-towners using local streets to store their vehicles, which include RVs, trailers and campers, boats and storage containers. Easton said they are vehicles that interfere with bike passage, or are otherwise difficult to see around, adding that the street is a public right of way and not a private storage space.

Such vehicles are currently subject to a 72-hour parking period, after which owners are required to move their vehicles. But the 72-hour rule has not resolved the issue, and complaints are still being made to the city of oversized vehicles being stored on local streets. As of April 2010, staff counted about 232 such vehicles parked.

Meanwhile, council and staff have been discussing the merits of a stricter ordinance encouraging owners to more properly store their vehicles, either on their own properties or off-site at some other private storage facility. A survey conducted by staff about two months ago revealed that only about 50 off-site storage spaces are available to store such vehicles.

“Under the ordinance, if you can’t store your vehicle on your own private property, you have to find a place for it,” Easton said. adding that he would like to hear more from the owners of the vehicles. Most of the public input has come from complaining neighbors.

During the past few months, the proposed ordinance has been bouncing between council and staff for further refinements, including specifications on vehicle size, possible exceptions, permitting, parking duration, fees, fines and notifications.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Ave. in Goleta. It will also be broadcast live on Channel 19 and online.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

