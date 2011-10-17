Letter to the Editor: Media Promoting Trashing and Anti-Semitism

New York’s Occupy Wall Street needs a close look.

These protesters are encouraged by media that do not report their trashing of city parks, invasion of shops, anti-Semitism, and threats to life and property.

Who instigated them? The players include George Soros (billionaire who destabilizes currencies), Socialists of America, MoveOn.org, ACORN and left-wing professors who are giving their “useful idiots” class credit.

On OccupyWallStreet.org, their list of demands include free college, minimum wage of $20/hour, open borders, more union power, international election standards, and $1 trillion for American infrastructure. They talk about decapitation, defecate on American flags, and sell pot and other drugs to each other.

They say their purpose is soaking or killing the rich, turning America socialistic and re-electing President Barack Obama. Led by self-proclaimed Communist Van Jones, they are using Saul Alinsky tactics to create class warfare, public unrest and confusion.

It is revealing and outrageous that our president, vice president and certain members of Congress are supporting this mob.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria