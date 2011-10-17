Former Music Academy of the West President Robert Holmes Dies

He is credited with increasing the academy’s endowment from $2 million to $9 million

Music Academy of the West on Monday announced the death of Dr. Robert Holmes, who served as president of the renowned classical music institution from 1988 to 1993.

Holmes died Oct. 10 of heart disease at age 82. He had lived in Lake Oswego, Ore.

“Dr. Holmes’ administrative achievements and vision have been absolutely critical to the Music Academy’s evolution in recent decades,” Academy of the West President Scott Reed said. “Our stature today as a world-class training program for gifted musicians is due in no small part to his eventful tenure as president. Following in the footsteps of such a great leader is a tremendous honor for me.”

An acclaimed arts administrator, musicologist and writer, Holmes was named the Music Academy of the West’s first president after an organizational restructuring. Before his appointment, the academy had been administered by its Board of Directors, with assistance from a small in-house office staff.

Among many other things, Holmes is credited with increasing the academy’s endowment from $2 million to $9 million. In 1997, he was given the honorary title president emeritus in recognition of his many contributions while at the academy.

Holmes is survived by son Robert William Jr. of Northport, N.Y., daughter Elizabeth Grayce of Lake Oswego, granddaughter Emily Elizabeth Gaar, grandson Dylan Holmes Gaar and sister Ann Marie Rice of Manchester, N.H.

The Music Academy will celebrate his legacy during its 65th annual Summer Festival, which begins June 15, 2012.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.