Sheared-Off Fire Hydrant Floods Las Positas Road

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded about 9 a.m. Monday to a sheared-off fire hydrant in the 2200 block of Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

The driver of a vehicle towing a large trailer was backing out of the Mobil gas station when the trailer struck the hydrant, shearing it off at the base, according to fire officials.

Firefighters inspected the area for further damage, and checked to make sure drains in the area were able to accept the increased water flow.

Crews planned to remain on the scene until officials with the city Public Works Department could respond.

