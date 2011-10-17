Williams Urges Constituents to Participate in Thursday’s Great California ShakeOut

The statewide earthquake preparedness drill will get rolling at 10:20 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, is urging Californians along the Central Coast to participate in the Great California ShakeOut 2011, a statewide earthquake preparedness drill at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

“Once the ground starts shaking, it’s too late to make an earthquake safety plan,” Williams said. “That’s why we need to prepare — now.”

The Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill now has more than 8.3 million participants, surpassing the 2010 record of 7.9 million.

“This is now officially the largest earthquake preparedness drill ever,” said Cal EMA Earthquake and Tsunami Program Deputy Kate Long. “That’s a lot of people empowering themselves to prepare now so they can survive and recover when an earthquake strikes.”

Click here for more information about the earthquake drill.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.