Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock Trustees Approve Timeline for Presidential Search

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 17, 2012 | 9:26 p.m.

Allan Hancock College officials hope to appoint a new president in May, after the Board of Trustees approved a timeline Tuesday night for picking a permanent replacement for José Ortiz, who left in June to head the Peralta Community College District in Oakland.

Last month, the trustees decided the college would not hire a presidential search firm and would, instead, have its human resources director lead the process.

Not hiring an outside search firm will save the college thousands of dollars.

Betty Miller, former vice president and director of administrative services, has been serving as president in the interim until trustees can find a replacement by the end of the 2012-13 academic year.

Cynthia Mesaros, director of human resources, laid out the timeline and guidelines associated with the search Tuesday during a meeting in the Lompoc Valley Center.

According to search plans, the board will appoint a search and interviewing committee on Nov. 20 to review the recruitment and selection process. The board will approve that process and authorize recruitment in January.

The recruitment period will be Jan. 16 through March 15.

Committee members will screen applications through March 30, and the first round of interviews will be held April 1-19.

Between April 22 and May 10, trustees will complete references and final interviews.

If all goes to plan, Hancock trustees will appoint a permanent president at a May 21 meeting so the new leader can begin work by July 1, 2013.

Mesaros said Tuesday that while the new responsibility has been time-consuming, she’s confident the trustees will be able to make a fine choice come next spring.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 