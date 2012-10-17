Black Cat Ball Solstice Fundraiser Set for Oct. 30

Gear up for Halloween with a costume contest and live music at SOhO

To begin raising funds for the 2013 Solstice Celebration, a Black Cat Ball is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 30, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

“This is going to be a fun-filled evening with fabulous entertainment, dancing and a costume contest,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “It’s a great way to try out your Halloween costume and support Summer Solstice.”

The costume contest at 10 p.m. will have cash prizes for the Best Costume, the Best Cat in the Chow and the Best Lighted Costume. The Rock N Blues Band will provide live music for dancing, and DJ Wolfie from Los Angeles will spin tunes until 1 a.m. Mariano Silva and some of his Brazilian dancers will also be there.

Tickets are $10 in costume, $15 without a costume and can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling 805.965.3396. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets will also be available at the door.

SOhO serves dinner from 6 p.m., and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 805.962.7776.

All proceeds will benefit Summer Solstice, a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships of this organization. The 2013 Summer Solstice will be June 21-23.

— Claudia Bratton is director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.