Canary Hotel Welcomes Caroline Dyal as General Manager

Kimpton’s Canary Hotel, Santa Barbara’s premier luxury boutique hotel, has announced Caroline Dyal as the new general manager.

Dyal brings more than a decade of experience in hospitality management with her to Canary, working at a number of renowned boutique hotels, including Hotel Palomar Los Angeles, Viceroy Santa Monica, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills and, most recently, Kimpton’s Hotel La Jolla, where she oversaw the seaside hotel’s 110 guestroom operations, led business development initiatives, employee training and guest relations, while also facilitating the hotel’s extensive renovation and rebranding.

Dyal began her hospitality career in food and beverage and quickly progressed to managerial and training capacities at such prestigious establishments as the Palm Restaurant and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

Through her personal journey in the hospitality space, Dyal has found great passion in creating memorable experiences for her guests and forming meaningful connections with those who visit Kimpton.

Dyal holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from New York University.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.