Center for Successful Aging Holding Auditions for ‘Seniors Have Talent’

If you can dance, sing, play an instrument, perform magic or even juggle a few balls, we want to meet you. The Center for Successful Aging is holding auditions for its new variety show, Seniors Have Talent, featuring the talent of those who are age 50-plus as well as multigenerational acts.

Auditions take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 18, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Valle Verde Retirement Community Center, 900 Calle de los Amigos.

Anyone who auditions automatically receives a free ticket to the show, set for 2 p.m. April 6 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

The event sponsor, the Center for Successful Aging, is all about living life to the fullest at any age. The CSA conceived the show to raise money while also encouraging seniors to strut their stuff.

Santa Barbara is chock full of professional and semi-professional performers, whose efforts will not only entertain members of the community, they will revise opinions of today’s seniors.

The show is directed by Rod Lathim, who is well known in the community for his outstanding shows, including this fall’s Food Confessions at the Lobero Theatre and last spring’s Unfinished Business (which he also wrote) at the Center Stage Theater. The producer is Judi Weisbart, a well-respected consultancy that conceives and staffs mission-driven events throughout Santa Barbara.

For tickets or more information, click here or call LeShon Kelley at 805.680.4504. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children.

To audition, please visit the Valle Verde Retirement Community Center on given dates.

The Center for Successful Aging promotes the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health of seniors and their families. The CSA does this by training seniors to work with their peers one-on-one and in small groups. Thanks to daily phone calls and in-home visits, the frail and isolated no longer need to feel alone. And thanks to the organization’s newspaper, Successful Aging, seniors get the information they need to cope with the challenges that come with growing older.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Center for Successful Aging.