Goleta to Host Meeting to Discuss Public Safety During Halloween

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | October 17, 2012 | 3:57 p.m.

The City of Goleta will host a community meeting on public safety in Goleta during Halloween. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 in the Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

“Each year, the city undertakes a collaborative process to work with residents, law enforcement and UCSB to ensure that the impacts from this event to Goleta are well managed and kept to a minimum,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of public safety for the city. “The City Council places a high priority on public safety and safe neighborhoods, and these efforts are reflective of that approach.”

“Halloween has traditionally been a large event in Isla Vista, although with the holiday falling midweek this year, we expect a smaller crowd,” Goleta Police Chief Butch Arnoldi said. “Each year we plan for the best and prepare for the worst. There will be zero tolerance for any alcohol and criminal violations observed. Law enforcement agencies will have a strong presence to maintain a safe environment for our residents and visitors.”

Representatives from the Goleta Police Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response and the UCSB will be on hand to answer any questions about enforcement, prevention and management throughout the week of Halloween. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 

