Inmate Facing New Charge of Attempted Murder

Gang detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department arrested a man already in jail Wednesday on charges related to a September 2009 shooting.

Police believe Martin Contreras, who they say is a documented member of a Santa Maria street gang, was involved in a shooting in which he fired multiple rounds at a victim in the 500 block of West Donovan Road. No one was hit by the gunfire, and Contreras allegedly fled the scene.

The victim was identified only as a Santa Maria man; his name has not been released.

In November 2010, Contreras was arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection with another shooting, at The Tap Room bar.

While he was in jail awaiting trial in that shooting, police said, he was charged with a shooting in October 2010 on Roemer Way.

Detectives gathered sufficient evidence to rebook Contreras, who was in custody at the jail awaiting trial, on a charge of attempted murder and a gang enhancement. He was booked in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

