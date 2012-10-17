Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara MTD Mourns Passing of David Damiano

The marketing assistant helped implement shuttle services and 'super stops'

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | October 17, 2012 | 9:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is mourning the passing of David Damiano on Monday.

David Damiano
David Damiano

Damiano joined MTD as a marketing assistant in June 1999 after working previously for The Nature Company and for Smith & Hawken, among others. He was promoted to manager of community relations in July 1999, and to manager of transit development and community relations in January 2005.

Representing MTD on the Downtown Organization board and on the Conference & Visitors Bureau board, Damiano was instrumental in raising the profile of MTD in the community and in generating strong local support for public transit, even among those who don’t use the service themselves.

Among his many achievements at MTD was the implementation of the Seaside and Crosstown shuttle services. He worked closely with residents, local officials and business owners to ensure that the neighborhood shuttles (in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, respectively) each had a look and feel appropriate to its community. These projects are examples of Damiano’s unique ability to engage people in an inclusive fashion.

Damiano also led the push to install new shelters at many bus stops around the district, and he had been working for many years on bringing “super stops” to three downtown Santa Barbara locations. The super stop plan has cleared most of its hurdles and construction on them will begin within months — sadly, too late for Damiano to see the results of his efforts.

A friendly, well-loved and happy-go-lucky guy, Damiano enjoyed interacting with MTD’s passengers, and he developed and expanded many of MTD’s public outreach programs.

He especially loved teaching senior citizens how to ride the bus to increase their personal independence and mobility.

Damiano will be missed by all who knew him.

— Kate Schwab is an assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 