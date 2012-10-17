United Way Auctioning Seats to Dinner Party with County CEO

United Way of Santa Barbara County is a renowned organization dedicated to uniting people from business, education, faith groups, nonprofits, government and ordinary citizens to develop innovative strategies for community change that will have an impact for years to come.

Each year, Santa Barbara County participates in United Way’s Charitable Giving Campaign. The United for Literacy theme was chosen again for this year because the results from last year’s efforts have made an astonishing impact on the community.

For the second year, in an effort to raise funds for the Santa Barbara County United Way Chapter, county CEO Chandra Wallar has announced her generous donation of a dinner party for four county employees and four lucky Santa Barbara County residents, to be held at her home. Last year, this auction raised $1,825 for United Way.

Two seats will be auctioned off each week for two weeks in an auction that will be open to all county residents. At 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, the highest bidder will be awarded two seats to a dinner party at the home of the CEO on a date to be determined. The auction will be facilitated through eBay by clicking here.

“Your donation can make a difference,” Wallar said. “By focusing our efforts together we can ensure that everyone in our community has a hopeful future.”

— Kerstin Padilla is an assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.