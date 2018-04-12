Tennis: Dos Pueblos Tops Tough San Marcos Squad, 12-6

Although fatigued from the previous day’s victorious three-hour battle against Calabasas, Dos Pueblos mustered up some energy to win its Channel League match against crosstown rival San Marcos, 12-6, on Thursday.
With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 9-4, 2-3 in the Channel League. Next up for the Chargers is a home match Tuesday against Arroyo Grande.
Dos Pueblos 12, San Marcos 6
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 3-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 0-3
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 0-2
Nicoletta Bradley/Hannah Zimmerman 0-1
Angie Dai/Sofia Pasternack 0-1
San Marcos Singles:
Julian Mannix 0-3
Annie Battles 0-3
Liz Morris 0-3
Jackie Gregoire 0-1
Kelsey Fernandez 0-1
San Marcos Doubles:
Kiki Katsev/Caitlin Mannix 2-1
Christine Pearson/Amy Ransohoff 2-1
Amy Kinsella/Shelby Zylstra 2-1
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.