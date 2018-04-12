Tennis: Dos Pueblos Tops Tough San Marcos Squad, 12-6

Although fatigued from the previous day’s victorious three-hour battle against Calabasas, Dos Pueblos mustered up some energy to win its Channel League match against crosstown rival San Marcos, 12-6, on Thursday.

The Royals showed up early, warmed up and eagerly started the first round. The score does not indicate how tough the match really was. In the dust and heat, the Chargers started slowly but eventually worked through the momentum shifts. In singles, Dos Pueblos swept quickly, losing only three games in nine sets, thanks to Erica Cano, Lauren Stratman and Hayley Edwards. In dubs, the Chargers had to face three solid teams, one of which had Caitlin Mannix, who usually plays No. 2 singles for the Royals. Only Dos Pueblos’ veteran duo of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves succeeded in sweeping its sets. Nonetheless, everyone played hard for every single point.

Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 9-4, 2-3 in the Channel League. Next up for the Chargers is a home match Tuesday against Arroyo Grande.

Dos Pueblos 12, San Marcos 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Erica Cano 3-0

Lauren Stratman 3-0

Hayley Edwards 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 0-3

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 0-2

Nicoletta Bradley/Hannah Zimmerman 0-1

Angie Dai/Sofia Pasternack 0-1

San Marcos Singles:

Julian Mannix 0-3

Annie Battles 0-3

Liz Morris 0-3

Jackie Gregoire 0-1

Kelsey Fernandez 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:

Kiki Katsev/Caitlin Mannix 2-1

Christine Pearson/Amy Ransohoff 2-1

Amy Kinsella/Shelby Zylstra 2-1

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.