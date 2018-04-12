Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair and Breezy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Tennis: Dos Pueblos Tops Tough San Marcos Squad, 12-6

The fatigued Chargers rally for a crosstown victory.

By Liz Frech | October 17, 2008 | 1:17 a.m.

Although fatigued from the previous day’s victorious three-hour battle against Calabasas, Dos Pueblos mustered up some energy to win its Channel League match against crosstown rival San Marcos, 12-6, on Thursday.

The Royals showed up early, warmed up and eagerly started the first round. The score does not indicate how tough the match really was. In the dust and heat, the Chargers started slowly but eventually worked through the momentum shifts. In singles, Dos Pueblos swept quickly, losing only three games in nine sets, thanks to Erica Cano, Lauren Stratman and Hayley Edwards. In dubs, the Chargers had to face three solid teams, one of which had Caitlin Mannix, who usually plays No. 2 singles for the Royals. Only Dos Pueblos’ veteran duo of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves succeeded in sweeping its sets. Nonetheless, everyone played hard for every single point.

Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 9-4, 2-3 in the Channel League. Next up for the Chargers is a home match Tuesday against Arroyo Grande.

Dos Pueblos 12, San Marcos 6

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 0-3
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 0-2
Nicoletta Bradley/Hannah Zimmerman 0-1
Angie Dai/Sofia Pasternack 0-1

San Marcos Singles:
Julian Mannix 0-3
Annie Battles 0-3
Liz Morris 0-3
Jackie Gregoire 0-1
Kelsey Fernandez 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:
Kiki Katsev/Caitlin Mannix 2-1
Christine Pearson/Amy Ransohoff 2-1
Amy Kinsella/Shelby Zylstra 2-1

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 