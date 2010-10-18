Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Another Arrest Warrant Issued for Evi, Randy Quaid

Couple skip court on charges they were squatting in a home on East Mountain Drive in Montecito

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 18, 2010 | 6:20 p.m.

In a story that’s all too familiar to Santa Barbara County Superior Court, an arrest warrant was issued after Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, skipped their court date Monday on charges relating to their most recent alleged offense: squatting in a residence on East Mountain Drive in Montecito.

They were arrested in September and charged with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor entering a noncommercial building without consent. Evi Quaid also was charged with resisting arrest.

A chain-link fence since has been erected around the perimeter of the property, and the owner took out temporary restraining orders against the Quaids, according to court documents. It was unclear how long they had been staying in the residence, but they allegedly caused $5,000 worth of damage. The owner showed authorities documentation proving that he purchased the property in 2007 from a man who purchased it from the Quaids several years earlier, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Quaids have been ordered back to court later this month.

The Quaids’ recent seven-month game of avoiding court, getting arrested and posting bail was the result of allegedly using an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 bill at the San Ysidro Ranch — less than a mile from the home in which they are accused of squatting.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also began the extradition process, as the couple wouldn’t leave Texas to come to court.

In April, charges against Randy Quaid were dropped in that case, and Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 restitution and received 240 hours of community service. She was also told to stay away from two Montecito hotels.

Actor Randy Quaid is perhaps best known as recurring character Cousin Eddie in the Vacation movies.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

