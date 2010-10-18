Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:09 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Children’s Art Network Presents First All-School Show

The show is dedicated to Franklin student Jaciel Tellez, who died this year

By Angela Lang | October 18, 2010 | 3:02 p.m.

The Incredible Children’s Art Network will present its first-ever All School Art Show on Thursday, Nov. 4, with a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature more than 200 works of art selected from Adams, Adelanté Charter, Harding, Franklin and McKinley elementary schools. The artwork, produced by students in kindergarten through sixth grade, will be hung in the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The artwork will be up for viewing for the month of November. The art show is dedicated to Jaciel Tellez, a Franklin student and talented artist who died this year along with his parents when a big-rig truck plowed into their house.

“Franklin School is grateful to have this opportunity to share our work with the community,” art teacher Shannon McCain Jaffe said. “Our students are focused, dedicated and talented, and the work at the art show will reflect what we have been engaged in for the past year. The show is dedicated to our student Jaciel, who tragically passed away this year, and we will hold him in our hearts while we present his mosaic artwork.”

In addition to faculty, students and their families, the show organizers expect a great deal of foot traffic from the Santa Barbara community.

“We have done our best to make this exhibition known and accessible to the public,” McKinley art teacher Angela Lang said. “We have linked into the Downtown Organization’s First Thursdays, hoping to draw in their audience as well.”

Kathi Scarminach, an art teacher at Adelanté Charter School, said, “Adelanté Charter School is thrilled to be able to exhibit a comprehensive array of artwork including ceramics, collage, chalk pastels, acrylic paints and rubber block relief prints, which will be accompanied by student writing in English and Spanish.”

“We believe that participating in the arts makes for more creative thinkers, smarter, more joyous students,” said Linnie Aikens-Ávila, art teacher at Adams Elementary and newest addition to the ICAN program. “We hope you enjoy viewing our works as much as we enjoyed making them.”

For more information about the show, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Angela Lang is an ICANart specialist at McKinley Elementary School.

