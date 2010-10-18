Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Commercial Changes in the Works Along State Street

Heavenly Couture takes over space vacated by Hempwise, Kilu Interiors moves from its Haley Street location and Soka Gakkai International signs an office lease

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | October 18, 2010 | 9:02 p.m.

Another boutique opened over the weekend in Santa Barbara’s State Street fashion district, while leases were signed for two other spots in the South Coast’s key commercial district.

Heavenly Couture, 927 State St., leased the 2,398-square-foot space vacated late last year by Hempwise, whose operators wanted to get out of their lease, said Jerod King of Lee & Associates, who was the lessee agent along with Paul Capra.

After opening a store in Isla Vista in 1997, Hempwise, which sells organic food and other products, tested the State Street waters, but “their numbers weren’t right,” King said.

Heavenly Couture has 13 other Southern California locations. It sells dresses, jeans, shoes, sweaters and other outerwear.

“Justin and Jane Ha, the store’s sole proprietors, have been capitalizing on the large market share that the Generation Y shopper represents,” King said. “And with good reason, (because) in 2008 this segment represented close to a $34 billion industry. Their target audience is concerned with price and fashion; and with everything in the Heavenly chain store priced at or below $15, it’s quite clear that Heavenly Couture is meeting the needs of this demographic.”

Meanwhile, up the street, Kilu Interiors, is moving from its location at 410 E. Haley St. to the 1,460-square-foot storefront at 1331 State St., previously occupied by Full Bloom, which sold fountains, garden ornaments, handpainted and wrought iron furniture as well as rugs, quilts, pillows, ceramic ware, soaps, gifts and other decorative items.

Kristopher Roth and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction. They said the adjacent space at 1329 State St. is available for lease.

Kilu Interiors, created by Luis Luceti and Alexandra Edens, sells handcrafted furnishings from around the world. Kilu joins tenants such as Indigo Interiors and Creative Stereo in providing products and services for the home on the 1300 block of State Street.

“Alexandra and Luis seized an opportunity in the current market to move to a more prominent location,” Roth said in a news release. “They will benefit from the foot traffic in the theater district.”

Meanwhile, at 1425 State St., Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist organization, has signed a seven-year lease for the 2,314-square-foot office space. Clarice Clarke of Lee & Associates was the lessee agent.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

