Community Forum on Measure S Planned in Isla Vista

The American Civil Liberties Union-Santa Barbara Chapter, Families ACT!, the Associated Students Office of the External Vice President of Local Affairs will host a community forum on Measure S at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista.

The forum will include a panel discussion on the pros and cons of Measure S followed by a question-and-answer session.

Debating the pro side will be Rick Roney, chairman of the Sheriff’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Jail Overcrowding, and community activist Mark Hamilton. On the con side will be Cedric Robinson, professor emeritus of black studies and political science at UCSB, and Nick Beeson, a former public defender and radio host.

Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, will serve as the moderator.

Measure S would impose a half-cent sales tax to raise about $30 million a year. Half of the new revenue generated from the tax would go to build and operate a new 304-bed jail in Santa Maria. The tax would go into effect on July 1, 2011, and would last for 14 years. The other half of the income generated from the tax would go to programs to reduce the number of repeat offenders, fire district budgets and more law enforcement.

Forum attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking behind Embarcardero Hall or around the bend in the church parking lot.