Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest Kicks Off Friday

Sunshine Brothers, Chris Pelonis Band, Mobile Homeboys and others to perform, with portion of ticket sales benefiting county schools

By Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest | updated logo | October 27, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains 12 miles north of Santa Barbara is the El Capitan Canyon Resort. The resort, made famous for offering a luxury camping experience (“glamping”), is the host for the family friendly Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest that kicks off Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-30.

The fest celebrates the passions and lifestyles of the cowboy and coastal traditions.

On Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees will enjoy a Santa Maria-style barbecue accompanied by musical performances from the Chris Pelonis Band, the Mobile Homeboys, Owen Plant, Conor Patrick, Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin and cowboy poet Troy Andrew Smith.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the fest will pick back up with performances by The Sunshine Brothers, the Duo-Tones (featuring Paul Johnson of the “Surfaris”), the Ride, The Rangers, All Natural Ingredients, the Mobile Homeboys and Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin.

The resort will donate 10 percent of overnight sales to Santa Barbara County schools (selected by the purchaser), and $5 per ticket that are purchased in advance.

“The Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest showcases a lineup of talented bands that enliven and accentuate the canyon setting and experience,” said Roger Himovitz, owner of the El Capitan Canyon Resort. “The underlying theme of the Fest centers on family, so it’s fitting to bring attention to the needs and challenges facing our area schools.”

Overnight guests can choose from lodging options including cabins, safari tents, RV sites and tent sites. Overnight guests are also encouraged to bring musical instruments to participate in a community acoustic campfire after the shows. The mini-fest is set at the base of the resort, and capacity is limited to 500 total attendees for each day.

Overnight lodging packages can be purchased by clicking here or calling 805.879.0713. Overnight packages are still available for one or two nights. Stay right on the grounds and enjoy the concert with VIP tickets.

Click here to purchase event-only tickets online (home printing). Friday’s event-only general admission tickets are $19.50 for adults (includes a barbecue) and $9.50 for youths age 16 or younger. Kids age 5 or younger are free.

VIP tickets are available for $39 for adults and $29 for youths age 16 or younger. Parking is available on site for $10. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday. As with other Canyon Concerts, guests may purchase the Canyon barbecue or concessions, or bring their own food.

The event is presented by Noozhawk, Trikke Tech, Vaqueros de Las Olas, Playback Recording Studio, Los Padres Outfitters and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Artist Performance Schedule

Friday, Oct. 29

5 p.m.: Gates open/barbecue at 6 p.m.
5:45 p.m.: Conor Patrick
6:15 p.m.: Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin
6:45 p.m.: Owen Plant
7:15 p.m.: The Mobile Homeboys
8:30 p.m.: Troy Andrew Smith
8:45 p.m.: Chris Pelonis Band
10 p.m.: End of concert

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon: Gates open
1 p.m.: The Duo-Tones
2:15 p.m.: The Rangers
3:30 p.m.: All Natural Ingredients
4:30 p.m.: Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin
4:45 p.m.: The Mobile Homeboys
6 p.m.: Troy Andrew Smith
6:15 p.m.: Mo Emmett & the Dusty Drunks
7:30 p.m.: The Ride
8:45 p.m.: The Sunshine Brothers
10 p.m.: End of concert

Click here for links to artist Web sites, videos and media.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 