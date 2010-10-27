Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest Kicks Off Friday

Sunshine Brothers, Chris Pelonis Band, Mobile Homeboys and others to perform, with portion of ticket sales benefiting county schools

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains 12 miles north of Santa Barbara is the El Capitan Canyon Resort. The resort, made famous for offering a luxury camping experience (“glamping”), is the host for the family friendly Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest that kicks off Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-30.

The fest celebrates the passions and lifestyles of the cowboy and coastal traditions.

On Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees will enjoy a Santa Maria-style barbecue accompanied by musical performances from the Chris Pelonis Band, the Mobile Homeboys, Owen Plant, Conor Patrick, Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin and cowboy poet Troy Andrew Smith.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the fest will pick back up with performances by The Sunshine Brothers, the Duo-Tones (featuring Paul Johnson of the “Surfaris”), the Ride, The Rangers, All Natural Ingredients, the Mobile Homeboys and Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin.

The resort will donate 10 percent of overnight sales to Santa Barbara County schools (selected by the purchaser), and $5 per ticket that are purchased in advance.

“The Cowboys of the Sea Music Fest showcases a lineup of talented bands that enliven and accentuate the canyon setting and experience,” said Roger Himovitz, owner of the El Capitan Canyon Resort. “The underlying theme of the Fest centers on family, so it’s fitting to bring attention to the needs and challenges facing our area schools.”

Overnight guests can choose from lodging options including cabins, safari tents, RV sites and tent sites. Overnight guests are also encouraged to bring musical instruments to participate in a community acoustic campfire after the shows. The mini-fest is set at the base of the resort, and capacity is limited to 500 total attendees for each day.

Overnight lodging packages can be purchased by clicking here or calling 805.879.0713. Overnight packages are still available for one or two nights. Stay right on the grounds and enjoy the concert with VIP tickets.

Click here to purchase event-only tickets online (home printing). Friday’s event-only general admission tickets are $19.50 for adults (includes a barbecue) and $9.50 for youths age 16 or younger. Kids age 5 or younger are free.

VIP tickets are available for $39 for adults and $29 for youths age 16 or younger. Parking is available on site for $10. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday. As with other Canyon Concerts, guests may purchase the Canyon barbecue or concessions, or bring their own food.

The event is presented by Noozhawk, Trikke Tech, Vaqueros de Las Olas, Playback Recording Studio, Los Padres Outfitters and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Artist Performance Schedule

Friday, Oct. 29

5 p.m.: Gates open/barbecue at 6 p.m.

5:45 p.m.: Conor Patrick

6:15 p.m.: Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin

6:45 p.m.: Owen Plant

7:15 p.m.: The Mobile Homeboys

8:30 p.m.: Troy Andrew Smith

8:45 p.m.: Chris Pelonis Band

10 p.m.: End of concert

Saturday, Oct. 30

Noon: Gates open

1 p.m.: The Duo-Tones

2:15 p.m.: The Rangers

3:30 p.m.: All Natural Ingredients

4:30 p.m.: Haddon Cord & Mason VanValin

4:45 p.m.: The Mobile Homeboys

6 p.m.: Troy Andrew Smith

6:15 p.m.: Mo Emmett & the Dusty Drunks

7:30 p.m.: The Ride

8:45 p.m.: The Sunshine Brothers

10 p.m.: End of concert

