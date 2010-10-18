Foley Family Wines to Be Presenting Sponsor of Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance

Other wineries also team up for the Oct. 29-31 classic car show and related events

Foley Family Wines of Sonoma will be a presenting sponsor of the Oct. 29-31 Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance Wine Festival, the Vino d’Elegance and the Mille Miglia Salute, which is a prelude to the 2011 North American Tribute Series.

Other winery sponsors include Ahnfeldt Wines in Napa, Chamisal Vineyards of San Luis Obispo and Dutcher Crossing Winery in Healdsburg.

“Foley Family Wines is proud to partner with Stratus Media Group to help make Santa Barbara’s Concours d’Elegance a truly wonderful event,” said Jesse Barter, southern regional manager for Foley Family Wines. “The combination of beautiful cars and elegant wines will ensure a great experience for all.”

“We’re excited to have Foley Family Wines as a sponsor and partner providing tastings and wine education at this luxury lifestyle event,” said Paul Feller, Stratus Media Group president and chief executive officer. “By teaming with the top vineyards in California and around the world, the Vino d’Elegance Wine Festival will appeal to thousands of people who really enjoy fine wines.”

“We look forward to introducing wine connoisseurs to the exquisite art of fine classic and vintage automobiles, which can only be seen at the Concours.” said Jamie Schaible, Stratus Media Group director of marketing and public relations. “On behalf of the United Boys & Girls Club and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, who benefit from the weekend events, we welcome everyone with ‘joie de vivre’ to join us.”

Foley Family Wines was started in 1996 when William Foley established Lincourt Vineyards in Santa Ynez. He has acquired seven other vineyards from Santa Ynez to Paso Robles to Washington state.

One of Foley’s acquisitions, Firestone Vineyards, is one of the most recognized names in the Santa Barbara area. The Firestone 500-acre vineyard is overseen by winemaker Paul Warson, who has worked in the industry on three continents.

