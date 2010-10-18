Gerald Carpenter: ‘Master’ John Williams to Pay Tribute to His Masters

The Community Arts Music Association will open its 2010-11 “Master Series at the Lobero” concerts with a true master indeed. Guitar meister John Williams will be on the stage of the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

He will perform a largely Latin American program of solo pieces by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959), Cuban Leo Brouwer (born 1939), Cameroonian Francis Bebey (1929-2001), Australian-English John Williams (born in 1941) and Paraguayan Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944).

The program will include the majestic, Bach-inspired La Catedral that so impressed Segovia when Barrios played it for him — in Segovia’s hotel room, on Segovia’s guitar — way back when.

Brouwer’s full name is Juan Leovigildo Brouwer Mezquida, and he was born in Havana. He was directed toward music by his father — a cultured physician, an admirer of Villa-Lobos and Enrique Granados — who had his son learn by ear the works of these composers. Brouwer completed his formal education in the United States, at the Hartt College of Music at the University of Hartford, and at Juilliard. His selections are likely to be the most “modern” sounding.

Bebey was multitalented, an artist and novelist of note, in addition to his composition and performing. He was a pioneer in fusing the music of Cameroon with jazz and other western styles. He was clearly a friend of Maestro Williams, whose piece Hello Francis — on the program — is dedicated to him.

At 15, Mangoré — also known as Agustín Pío Barrios — was the youngest student ever admitted to a Paraguayan university. He was a well-known poet in addition to his fame as a guitarist and composer.

Williams has spearheaded a revival of interest in Barrios, of whom he has said: “As a guitarist-composer, Barrios is the best of the lot, regardless of era. His music is better formed, it’s more poetic, it’s more everything! And it’s more of all those things in a timeless way.” (However, Williams’ claim that Barrios was the first — 1909-10 — classical guitarist to make recordings has not gone unchallenged.)

For tickets to Tuesday’s performance, contact the Lobero at 805.963.0761 or 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Click here to order online.

