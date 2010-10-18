Highway 101 Overcrossing Open House Set for Oct. 27

Four possible alignments will be available for public viewing

The City of Goleta will host a community open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 195 Brandon Drive in Goleta to present information on the proposed new Highway 101 Overcrossing Project.

The meeting will be a follow-up to a similar event held in February that introduced the project and a range of alignment alternatives. At that time, city officials told residents they would return with a refined group of alternatives in October.

The Highway 101 Overcrossing Project will create a new automobile/pedestrian overcrossing to traverse Highway 101 and the railroad tracks between Storke Road and Winchester Canyon Road.

A new overcrossing has been in the city’s plans for a number of years, and will improve automobile circulation and provide a safer and more convenient route for bicyclists and pedestrians. The project is partially funded by voter approved Measure A sales tax funds.

Thirteen possible alignments were originally identified and presented at the February open house. Based on community feedback resulting from the open house and the Feasibility Study, a fourth alternative has been added.

The four alternatives are:

» 1. Alternative A4 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real/Brandon Drive intersection north of the freeway

» 2. Alternative A6 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real/San Rossano Drive intersection north of the freeway

» 3. Alternative C5 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Entrance Road intersection south of the freeway to Calle Real about 200 feet west of Baker Lane north of the freeway

» 4. Alternative A7 — Connects Hollister Avenue/Ellwood Station Road south of the freeway to Calle Real/San Rossano Drive north of the freeway

These four alignments will be on display, including a summary of project developments based on public comment from the February meeting. The public will have an opportunity to view video traffic simulations of how each potential alignment would operate. The simulation also will show traffic if no new overcrossing is built, which is the existing traffic pattern. Members of the Project Development Team will be present to explain the work to date, answer questions and discuss ideas in an informal format.

Attendees are invited to drop in at any point during the scheduled hours. A Spanish language translator will be available.

More information is available through the project message line at 805.562.0362 or via e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.