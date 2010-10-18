Kilu Interiors Makes Its Move to State Street

Kilu Interiors has found a home on State Street in Santa Barbara and is moving from its location at 410 E. Haley St.

The 1,460-square-foot storefront at 1331 State St. was previously occupied by Full Bloom.

Kristopher Roth and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.

The adjacent space at 1329 State St. is available for lease.

The creation of Luis Luceti and Alexandra Edens, Kilu Interiors offers unique, hand-crafted furnishings from around the world. They join tenants such as Indigo Interiors and Creative Stereo providing products and services for the home on the 1300 block.

“Alexandra and Luis seized an opportunity in the current market to move to a more prominent location,” Roth said. “They will benefit from the foot traffic in the theater district.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.