Letter to the Editor: Past Presidents of Montecito Association Support Ted Urschel for School Board

As past presidents of the Montecito Association, we have all worked extensively in Montecito community relations. Based on our experience, we believe the best community is one that builds itself from public input and consensus-style listening.

Ted Urschel demonstrates that kind of leadership, particularly with respect to his positions on the future use of the property adjacent to Montecito Union School and his perspective on traffic and pedestrian safety on San Ysidro Road. In both regards, as a longtime resident of Montecito himself, Ted appreciates the need to listen to the school’s neighbors and the Montecito community in general.

It is therefore our opinion that he will not only serve the Montecito Union School District well, but also the Montecito community. We want to publicly acknowledge our support for him in his candidacy for the Montecito Union school board.

J’Amy Brown

Dan Eidelson

Sally Kinsell

Diane Pannkuk

Past presidents of the Montecito Association