Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:11 am

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Styling Company to Make Its TV Debut

TEAM Hair and Makeup will be featured on TLC's Wedding Day Makeover

By Nicole Steakley | October 18, 2010 | 2:40 p.m.

Santa Barbara on-location styling company TEAM Hair and Makeup will be featured on TLC’s new reality series, Wedding Day Makeover.

Wedding Day Makeover documents as TEAM combines its expertise with the bride’s ideas for her hair and makeup.

At the trial, the stylists create two different wedding day looks for the bride. Then, come wedding day, the bride chooses which look she wants TEAM to create for her to walk down the aisle.

“The brides could ask us to pair blue eye shadow with pink lipstick, and it’s our job to make them look good,” said Mar Romero, creative director of TEAM.

With a slew of wedding reality shows on television these days, it’s hard to know which one to watch. For TEAM Hair and Makeup, they approach it with a twist. Not only is this a series about the bride, her love story and her wedding day look, but ultimately, it’s about the bride finding her self-confidence.

“For me, confidence is the purest form of beauty,” Romero said. “If the bride feels confident about herself, her beauty will naturally reflect how she feels inside. This show has given us a national platform to showcase the importance of this confidence. It’s about infusing women with poise and self-assurance as they walk down the aisle while introducing them to a more glamorous version of themselves.”

TEAM Hair and Makeup has filmed nearly a dozen episodes of Wedding Day Makeover since TLC originally approached the Santa Barbara Company more than one year ago.

TEAM has been in business for more than 11 years and has worked alongside thousands of brides. In addition to being one of the most sought after on-location styling companies on the Central Coast, TEAM has traveled to the Virgin Islands, Mexico, and Italy to style fashion shoots and weddings.

Click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Nicole Steakley represents Team Hair and Makeup.

 
