SEAC Hosting ‘Ask the Candidates’ School Board Forum

Tuesday's event will give the public the opportunity to ask questions

The Special Education Advisory Committee will present an “Ask the Board of Education Candidates” forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the Santa Barbara School District Conference Room, 720 Santa Barbara St.

With two seats to be filled on the Santa Barbara school board, this is an opportunity for voters to ask their own questions.

There are three ways to participate:

» Attend and ask a question in person.

» E-mail your question to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and have the answer e-mailed to you.

» Attend and submit a question anonymously.

Those with questions or who need a ride should contact Leslie at 805.570.2180 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Cathy at 805.450.0531 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Catherine Abarca is president of the Special Education Advisory Committee.