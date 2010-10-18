Silent Pictures Custom Framing to Present Work of Photographer Spencer Sky

Meet the artist and view his 'Human/Nature' exhibit at Friday's reception

Silent Pictures Custom Framing, 3001 State St. at Calle Laureles, will present photography by Spencer Sky at a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

Meet the artist and view an intriguing cross section of his work, captured by a simple point-and-shoot camera and seen through his gifted eye and creative digital artistry.

RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Silent Pictures Custom Framing will present a showing of “photopaintings” by Sky titled “Human/Nature.”

Sky, a clinical psychologist and SBCC professor (known to his clients and students as Dr. Spencer Sherman), has lived in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years.

Silent Pictures Custom Framing presents a selection of photographers and artists changing displays every four to eight weeks. For more information, contact Glenn Avolio at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Glenn Avolio represents Silent Pictures Custom Framing.