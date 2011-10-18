Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego High’s Nic Mon Selected as National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

The senior's PSAT score puts him in the top 1 percent of students nationally

By Ashley Snider for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | October 18, 2011

Nic Mon
Nic Mon

At Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Homecoming game last Saturday night, senior Nic Mon was everywhere. He intercepted two passes, caught a touchdown strike and was even on the Homecoming Court.

But don’t be fooled — he is not just another pretty face, and he certainly isn’t a “dumb jock.”

Rather, Mon is now a National Merit Scholar semifinalist with a 4.52 GPA. Achieving this recognition for his outstanding PSAT results puts Mon in the top 1 percent of students nationally and up against 16,000 students who will compete for status as a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

“There is no doubt that Nic has achieved great things academically here at Bishop, but at the same time he is also a three-sport athlete, an Associated Student Body officer and Bishop Ambassador,” said Dr. Joe Reiken, assistant head of school for curriculum and instruction. “He has made the most of all of the opportunities here at Bishop and been fortunate to have had a very well-rounded high school experience.”

Mon hopes to attend Stanford University in the fall.

Bishop Diego High School is an independent, Catholic, co-educational high school that welcomes students of all faiths.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

