Capps Applauds House Passage of Bill to Help Put Veterans Back to Work

The Veterans Opportunity to Work Act still needs to go through the Senate

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday applauded passage by the House of Representatives of the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act (House Resolution 2433).

The legislation would make improvements to existing programs, such as the Transition Assistance Program, designed to help returning service members reintegrate into civilian life, as well as implement new strategies to address high unemployment among the nation’s veterans. Currently, the unemployment rate among Iraq and Afghanistan veterans is higher than the national average at 11.7 percent, up from 9.8 percent in August.

The legislation passed the House by a vote of 418-6 and has the support of numerous veterans groups, including the American Legion and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Capps said she was pleased the legislation would direct the Department of Labor to work with states to identify barriers that prevent veterans from being credentialed or licensed in fields that utilize their military skills. These jobs would include paramedics and aircraft technicians. Earlier this year, Capps introduced legislation to make it easier and faster for veterans who served as medics to earn certification as civilian Emergency Medical Technicians. Click here for more information on Capps’ bill.

“Our military men and women face too many obstacles when they come home and begin looking for civilian work,” Capps said. “Our veterans and their families have made tremendous sacrifices for their country, and we owe it to them to do what we can to make their transition easier. I hope the Senate will act on this legislation as soon as possible.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.