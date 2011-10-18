Goleta Home Sustains Major Damage in Fire

Investigators trace the cause to the failure of a small electrical appliance

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home on Santa Barbara Shores Drive in Goleta, destroying one room and causing extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the structure.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 9:30 a.m. to the residence at 327 Santa Barbara Shores Drive.

First-arriving firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the rear of the single-story, single-family home. Crews launched an interior attack and quickly knocked down the fire.

Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Sadecki said the homeowner had left the residence before the blaze ignited, and no injuries were reported.

On Thursday, the Fire Department reported that investigators had determined that the cause was related to the failure of a small electrical appliance.

County Fire was assisted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, American Medical Response and representatives from the City of Goleta.

