Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara Offering Cutting-Edge Treatment

South Coast clinic aims to prevent pain with regenerative laser therapy

By Stacie Clenet for the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara | October 18, 2011 | 8:01 p.m.

A South Coast company wants to prevent pain with high-tech solutions, including breakthrough regenerative laser therapy.

With 20 years of clinical experience, the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara, 1520A State St., has a mission to prevent pain with simple, safe and scientific solutions.

“The technology of laser rehabilitation has been used for years by professional athletes in order to heal the injuries of their often overworked bodies,” said Stacie Clenet, a licensed massage therapist for 13 years and new associate of the Laser Rehab Institute. “This side-effect free, painless and relaxing treatment can benefit anyone who is looking to heal an injury, reduce pain and inflammation and cut the healing time in half after surgery.”

Conditions for which the Laser Rehab Institute offers treatments include Bell’s palsy, carpal tunnel syndrome, degenerative arthritis, herniated discs, migraine/tension headaches, muscle, neck and back pain, sciatica, shin splints, stress fractures, tendonitis and bursitis, among others.

Benefits include prevention of pain development, rapid relief of inflammation, elimination of repetitive stress injury, posture improvement and ergonomic and lifestyle configuration.

The Laser Rehab Clinic is the first in the United States to use regenerative laser therapy medicine since the Food and Drug Administration cleared this breakthrough technology in late 2003.

“Patients say they have an immediate warm and soothing sensation with more than 90 percent reporting positive results in just one to three 30-minute treatments,” Clenet said.

The treatment rejuvenates injured and stressed biological tissue, reduces inflammation and scar tissue and rapidly relieves pain.

The clinic has brought other cutting-edge treatments to the region: it was one of the first to be certified in the biomechanical-based 3-D custom foot orthotic design. This optimizes for alignment and support, enhances balance an athletic performance, while preventing repetitive stress injuries. Additionally, the clinic is the only facility in the Tri-County region to be certified for 3-D posture rehabilitation. Biochemistry analysis and nutritional counseling are also offered.

The Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara also practices deep-tissue massage, as well as lymphatic drainage massage, and the B.A.L.L.I. Method, a revolutionary exclusive treatment for stubborn chronic pain conditions, such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, lyme’s disease, neuropathies, cancer pain, degenerative arthritis and post-operative pain.

— Stacie Clenet is a licensed massage therapist and associate of the Laser Rehab Institute of Santa Barbara.

