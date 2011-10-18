St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival Celebrates Byzantine Icons

Explore the secrets of ancient images and learn about the history, meaning and technical process of creating Byzantine icons at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival.

The festival will be hosted by the Rev. Jerome Sanderson, guest iconographer and presenter, a convert to Orthodox Christianity, and author of two books on the saints of Africa.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view dozens of icons painted for the church by former Santa Barbara resident Jan Isham, and learn about the ascetic practice of “writing” icons and how icons have been used since ancient times in Orthodox Christian worship as “windows to heaven” rather than objects of worship.

The following activities have been scheduled:

Friday, Oct. 21

» 5 to 7 p.m.: Exhibit open, docent-led tours of sanctuary icons, demonstrations, silent auction

» 7 to 8 p.m.: Presentation Part I, Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by a Q&A, refreshments, book signing

Saturday, Oct. 22

» 1 to 3.30 p.m.: Exhibit open, docent-led tours of sanctuary icons, demonstrations, silent auction

» 3.30 to 4.30 p.m.: Presentation Part II, Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by Q&A

» 6 p.m.: Vespers (Orthodox Evening Prayer Service of Thanksgiving and Reflection)

» 7 to 8 p.m.: “An Artist’s Spiritual Journey,” Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by refreshments and book signing

All events are free and open to the public. St. Athanasius Orthodox Church is located at 5580 Calle Real (at the corner of Kellogg Street) in Goleta.

— The Rev. Jerome Sanderson is guest iconographer and presenter for the St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival.