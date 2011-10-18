Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:48 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival Celebrates Byzantine Icons

Rev. Jerome Sanderson will host the two-day event, beginning Friday

By Rev. Jerome Sanderson for St. Athanasius Orthodox Church | October 18, 2011 | 8:31 p.m.

Explore the secrets of ancient images and learn about the history, meaning and technical process of creating Byzantine icons at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival.

The festival will be hosted by the Rev. Jerome Sanderson, guest iconographer and presenter, a convert to Orthodox Christianity, and author of two books on the saints of Africa.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view dozens of icons painted for the church by former Santa Barbara resident Jan Isham, and learn about the ascetic practice of “writing” icons and how icons have been used since ancient times in Orthodox Christian worship as “windows to heaven” rather than objects of worship.

The following activities have been scheduled:

Friday, Oct. 21

» 5 to 7 p.m.: Exhibit open, docent-led tours of sanctuary icons, demonstrations, silent auction

» 7 to 8 p.m.: Presentation Part I, Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by a Q&A, refreshments, book signing

Saturday, Oct. 22

» 1 to 3.30 p.m.: Exhibit open, docent-led tours of sanctuary icons, demonstrations, silent auction

» 3.30 to 4.30 p.m.: Presentation Part II, Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by Q&A

» 6 p.m.: Vespers (Orthodox Evening Prayer Service of Thanksgiving and Reflection)

» 7 to 8 p.m.: “An Artist’s Spiritual Journey,” Rev. Jerome Sanderson, followed by refreshments and book signing

All events are free and open to the public. St. Athanasius Orthodox Church is located at 5580 Calle Real (at the corner of Kellogg Street) in Goleta.

— The Rev. Jerome Sanderson is guest iconographer and presenter for the St. Athanasius Orthodox Church’s Liturgical Arts Festival.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 