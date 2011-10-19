Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Nava Throws Support Behind Santa Barbara Council Candidate Sharon Byrne

The former Assemblyman and other supporters praise her involvement in the community and her fresh perspective on city issues

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 19, 2011 | 12:24 a.m.

Former Assemblyman Pedro Nava announced Tuesday his endorsement of Santa Barbara City Council candidate Sharon Byrne, saying she would work with the entire community and be independent in her decision-making.

“The last thing you need is polarized political parties that lead to gridlock. The people who get hurt are the people in the middle,” he said. “The people who are the most effective ones are willing to work with whoever has the best idea.”

Nava praised Byrne’s environmentalism — including her choice to air dry her clothes instead of using a dryer — and her initiative to get involved.

“What I have seen Sharon do so far is genuine,” he said.

Other supporters of Byrne also gathered Tuesday at Shoreline Park for the announcement, speaking about her fresh perspective on city issues.

Recent elections have voted in slates of liberal or conservative candidates, but Olivia Uribe said the more moderate Byrne could help the council reach equilibrium.

Other residents also spoke who know Byrne personally, professionally or have gotten involved in community efforts with her, from the Milpas Community Association to the public safety march after the Eastside murder of store clerk George Ied.

“When you tell me I can’t do something, it’s the one time I won’t listen to you,” Byrne said, thanking her supporters.

Byrne is one of 10 candidates running for three open City Council seats, and mail-only ballots have been sent out to voters for the Nov. 8 election.

Incumbents include Dale Francisco, Randy Rowse and Michael Self. Challengers are Sebastian Aldana Jr., Byrne, Cruzito Cruz, Iya Falcone, Jerry Matteo, Cathy Murillo and Deborah Schwartz, who leads the pack in fundraising so far with $61,638.62 to date, according to campaign documents.

Residents can pick up voter registration forms at City Hall at 735 Anacapa St., the County Elections Division at 4440-A Calle Real and post offices, banks, the Department of Motor Vehicles and other public buildings. The last day to register for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24.

Ballots can be mailed in or delivered in person at five drop-off centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Drop-off Centers

» Braille Institute, 2031 De la Vina St.

» Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center, 1414 Park Place

» Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St.

» Pilgrim Terrace, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive

» City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

