Victim of Near-Drowning Rescued from Lake Cachuma

Witnesses heard the man calling for help and pulled him to shore

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a near drowning at Lake Cachuma.

Witnesses reported hearing a man calling for help about 2:45 p.m. at the Cachuma Lake campground, according to County Fire spokesman Capt. David Sadecki.

A camper and a UPS employee pulled the 25-year-old man to shore, where he was revived with CPR.

Firefighters treated and stabilized the patient. Sadecki said helicopter 309 with firefighter/paramedics on board airlifted the patient to La Cumbre Junior High School.

From there, the man was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

