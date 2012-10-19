Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Allegiant 757 Makes Dry Run to Santa Maria Airport

Crews practice with new equipment that will be used for direct flights to Hawaii beginning in November

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 19, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.

Some passengers returning to Santa Maria Public Airport Friday afternoon received a warmer-than-normal welcome from those gathered to watch the Boeing 757 that transported them from Las Vegas.

The Allegiant Air jetliner that arrived in Santa Maria is just the first of many that will regularly fly from the airport to Hawaii, beginning Nov. 17.

Allegiant announced earlier this year that Santa Maria will become one of four western cities from which the airline will offer flights to Honolulu.

Friday’s visit was one of three planned so crews can familiarize themselves with the airport and the new equipment required for the larger aircraft. Crews will see the planes again Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Several spectators showed up to watch the plane land from behind the fences surrounding the runway.

Airport General Manager Chris Hastert said the practice runs were part of Allegiant’s regular service from Santa Maria to Las Vegas.

The difference, Hastert said, is that the Boeing 757 carries 223 passengers instead of 150.

“It shows what we’re doing to improve the airport,” Hastert said, noting the newly finished extended airport runway. “It’s an exciting day that we’re going to use the runway for something that couldn’t happen before. This is just their opportunity to work out the bugs.”

Crews discovered one of those kinks Friday when the special Allegiant ramp fell three feet below the plane’s main exit door. While crews worked to raise the ramp, passengers exited through a door behind the wing.

Initial service from Santa Maria to Hawaii will be a single weekly flight, according to Hastert.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 