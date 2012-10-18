Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

American Riviera Bank Reports Record Quarterly Profit

By Michelle Martinich for American Riviera Bank | October 18, 2012 | 10:55 p.m.

American Riviera Bank reported record unaudited pre-tax income of $638,000 (25 cents per share) for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, which represents a 47 percent increase from the $433,000 (17 cents per share) reported for the same period last year.

For the nine months ending Sept. 30, American Riviera Bank reported unaudited pre-tax income of $1.3 million (51 cents per share), compared with $1.1 million (45 cents per share) reported for the same period last year. After-tax, unaudited net income was $807,000 (32 cents per share) for the nine months ending Sept. 30.

“We are pleased to report strong growth in earnings to our shareholders this quarter and year to date,” President/CO Jeff DeVine said. “We plan to utilize our stable and growing earnings to invest in our new branch in Montecito, which will open in early 2013. With an additional branch, the bank will further its mission of building lasting relationships in our community.”

Record pre-tax income was achieved through a combination of growth in the loan portfolio, stable funding costs from increased non-interest bearing deposits, and reduced credit costs. Loans averaged $118 million in the third quarter of 2012 vs. $100 million in the third quarter of 2011. The loan portfolio was $117 million at Sept. 30, an increase of 14 percent since Sept. 30, 2011.

Deposits have also grown substantially with a 44 percent increase in non-interest bearing checking accounts compared with one year ago. American Riviera Bank reported $133 million in total deposits with $30 million in non-interest bearing checking accounts at Sept. 30, compared with $108 million and $21 million at Sept. 30, 2011, respectively.

Although there has been some pressure on net interest margin due to competition for quality loans in the community, net interest margin remains well above peer average at 5.22 percent year to date, and 4.96 percent in the most recent quarter, due to the funding advantage provided by growing non-interest bearing deposits.

American Riviera Bank was successful in its efforts to dispose of substantially all other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2012. At Sept. 30, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.47 percent from 2.85 percent at June 30.

The bank’s non-performing asset ratio is now significantly lower than the peer average of 3.44 percent representing California banks with assets of $100 million to $500 million. American Riviera Bank has no loans past due more than 30 days, no non-accrual loans, and only $550,000 of other real estate owned at Sept. 30. The bank did not need to add to the allowance for loan and lease loss in the third quarter, as the 1.9 percent allowance to total loans was considered adequate given improved credit quality.

As of Sept. 30, total assets were $162 million. The bank continues to maintain a strong capital position with Tier 1 capital to total assets of 13 percent, well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions. The tangible book value of one share of American Riviera Bank common stock is now $9.18.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 