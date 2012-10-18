Bill Shelor Appointed to Fill Vacancy on MTD Board

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce that Bill Shelor has been appointed to fill out the term of the at-large position on MTD’s Board of Directors that was left vacant when Brian Fahnestock resigned in August.

This partial term is effective immediately and will expire Sept. 2, 2015. The next board meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30.

Shelor was chosen unanimously for the appointment, although several board members remarked on the quality of the other applicants and joked that perhaps they should just enlarge the board. MTD is very appreciative of all those who made the effort to apply for this important position.

Shelor earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from UC Santa Barbara and went on to work at UCSB for more than 30 years, first as assistant director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships and then as a sustainability planner with the Division of Student Affairs.

He was the vice chair of the Transportation Alternatives Board at UCSB and the chair of the communications subcommittee of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. Recently retired from UCSB, he is also a planning commissioner for the City of Goleta and has served on the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council for the past six years.

When notified of his appointment, Shelor said he is honored to serve and looks forward to meeting with General Manager Sherrie Fisher and the rest of MTD’s staff as he begins the process of learning more about the organization.

The MTD board is made up of seven directors. Two are appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council, one is appointed by the Goleta City Council and one is appointed by the Carpinteria City Council. The seventh member, also known as the at-large director, is appointed by the other six members of the board.

MTD’s mission is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is an assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.