Boca Walk-In Tubs Steps Up to Help Prevent Senior Injuries

Boca Walk-In Tubs recently showed off its walk-in bath at the Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

As well as receiving interest from individuals, the main interest was displayed from in-home help companies. Many of their customers/patients could benefit from owning a step-in bath. As with many, bathing has become a thing of the past.

The statistics of accidents in the bathroom with seniors is staggering: Every 18 seconds in the United States, a senior falls; every 27 seconds, it’s a fatality. In 2010, the medical costs for falls were $30 billion.

Everyone knows senior relatives or friends who have broken a hip or fractured wrist experience a long period of disability and pain and a greatly diminished quality of life.

One out of every three adults age 65 or older falls in the bathroom each year. Falls are the leading cause of injury and death in this age group. Falls are also the most common cause of nonfatal injuries and hospital admissions for trauma.

In addition, 30 percent of seniors who fall suffer moderate to severe injuries such as lacerations, hip fractures and/or head trauma. These injuries can make it difficult to get around or live independently and increase the risk of early death.

How can seniors prevent falls resulting from climbing in or out of the tub or shower? Invest in a walk-in bath from Boca Walk-In Tubs Santa Barbara. The medical costs of a single fall can easily exceed the cost of a lifetime of safe bathing.

For more information and features, click here or call Michael Roberts at 805.686.1020.