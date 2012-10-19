Center for Successful Aging Offering Peer Counseling Course

If you are interested in helping seniors in the community, the Center for Successful Aging is holding an eight-week course in peer counseling for the elderly.

Participants must be 50 years of age or older and have an interest in meeting and assisting seniors.

The course will start Monday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. and run through the following eight Mondays at the Center for Successful Aging offices, 1528 Chapala St, second floor.

The course cost is $150, and scholarships are available.

For more information, call Dr. Gary Linker at 805.969.7084. Applications are available online by clicking here.

— Ann Pieramici represents the Center for Successful Aging.