Experience Coast Restaurant’s Seasonal ‘Epicure.SB’ Menu

By Jennifer Guess for Coast Restaurant | October 18, 2012 | 10:12 p.m.

With the arrival of fall, the Santa Barbara culinary community has been buzzing about the annual food and wine festival epicure.sb. Devoting all 31 days of October to showcasing Santa Barbara’s cuisine, libations and culture while the local bounty is at its finest, epicure.sb is a foodie’s dream come true.

Coast, a Kimpton restaurant, is kicking off epicure.sb festival by offering a seasonally-inspired three-course prix fixe menu created by Executive Chef James Siao.

Menu highlights include:

» Heirloom tomato salad with gioia burrata cheese, torn croutons and lemon basil salsa verde

» Roasted butternut squash soup with a walnut and sage crumble

» Pan-roasted pork tenderloin with sweet potato puree, braised swiss chard and ginger glazed baby carrots

» Seared skuna bay salmon with blistered tomatoes, stewed lentils and a shaved fennel salad

» Warm chocolate cake espresso ice cream and orange and almond biscotti

» Vanilla bean panna cotta with spiced pickled apples and buttered pecan ice cream

Coast’s delicious trio of dishes is available for $35 per person, or $50 per person with wine pairings. This epicure.sb season, sip, savor and celebrate Santa Barbara with Chef Siao and the team at Coast, a Kimpton restaurant.

For more information and to make reservations, call 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Coast Restaurant.

 

