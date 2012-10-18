Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria National Scholar Spends Summer at MIT

By Victoria Juarez for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | October 18, 2012 | 1:15 p.m.

Thirteen years ago, a nervous Andrea Delgado climbed into the Girls Inc. van after her first day of kindergarten. The young member quickly shook off her first-day jitters and came to consider Girls Inc. her second home.

Andrea Delgado
Andrea Delgado

Now a mature, self-confident version of that frightened kindergartner is starting her senior year at Carpinteria High School with the knowledge that, thanks to Girls Inc., she can achieve absolutely anything.

One of Delgado’s goals has already been checked off the list. Last year she competed against scores of high school students around the country to win a $15,000 Girls Inc. National Scholarship. Though she has yet to narrow down her top choices for college, she plans to study medicine and ultimately become a pediatrician.

“It’s made it more realistic for me to attend a four-year university,” she said in describing the impact of the scholarship.

The scholarship judges saw what Girls Inc. of Carpinteria staff see every day, that Delgado is successfully juggling rigorous academics and extracurricular activities while exemplifying the organization’s motto of strong, smart and bold. She was active in Girls Inc.’s theater and teen program and has volunteered to work with the younger members for the past several years.

Her involvement in Girls Inc.’s science program, she says, “made me realize that I didn’t have to conform to the typical female stereotype and that I could pursue a career in science.”

This spring, Delgado was selected as one of 80 incoming seniors to take part in the Minority Introduction to Engineering and Science (MITES) program at MIT in Boston. She was selected from a pool of 1,700 applicants.

“MITES was an amazing experience, unlike any other pre-college program out there,” Delgado said. “It isn’t just something to write on your college applications or resume. Once you get in, grades aren’t the most important thing; what is important is that you learn ‘how to learn’ and get to know everyone.”

MITES is a rigorous academic enrichment program for promising high school juniors interested in studying and exploring careers in science, engineering and entrepreneurship. During six weeks in the summer before their senior year, participants tackle advanced academic challenges, develop the skills necessary to achieve success in an increasingly globalized economy, and forge relationships with individuals from diverse racial, ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“The classes are designed so that it is imperative that you work in groups — if you don’t, the workload is simply too heavy and you will have a breakdown,” Delgado said. “Because I spent 15 hours a day for six weeks with the same people, I really got to know them, and they got to know me. After MITES, I have a new family of young people with a bright future that I can call at any moment for support.”

Executive Director Victoria Juarez said: “We hope that with Delgado as a role model, this year’s nervous kindergartners will realize that not only is Girls Inc. a warm and comfortable second home, but also an important launch pad for their dreams.”

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 