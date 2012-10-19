Martin Camp of Santa Barbara Honored as Cox Conserves Hero

Cox Communications and The Trust for Public Land announced Martin Camp as Santa Barbara’s 2012 Cox Conserves Hero.

Sponsored locally by Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Conserves Heroes honors volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces.

Camp was nominated for volunteering with a local, urban farm. He educates the public on the importance of sustainable food and conserving land. From fixing aging farm equipment to building an education center, Camp is a hands-on volunteer who also inspires others to get involved.

As the winner, Camp’s nonprofit of choice, Fairview Gardens, will receive $5,000, promotion through on-air public service announcements and 20 volunteer hours donated by Cox employees.

Second-place winner Katie Davis’ nonprofit of choice, the Community Environmental Council, which creates programs to help solve Santa Barbara’s environmental issues, will receive $2,500 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

Third-place winner David Fainer’s nonprofit of choice, Goleta Valley Beautiful, which focuses on urban forestry for public areas, will receive $1,000 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, to honor everyday conservationists. The program also runs in Arizona, Atlanta, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Virginia. More than $260,000 has been donated to local nonprofits through the Cox Conserves Heroes program.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.