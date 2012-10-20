Police: Convicted Murderer’s Wife Tried to Kill Witness’ Fetus

A 27-year-old Santa Maria woman is facing charges of attempting to murder a fetus after she allegedly attacked a woman who testified against her husband in a murder trial.

Charity Ochoa was arraigned on the charge Friday in Santa Barbara Superior Court, according to Santa Maria police Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

She was being held at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1.5 million.

Ochoa allegedly attacked the witness — a pregnant woman — in the 400 block of East Newlove Street, and then fled the scene, Cohen said.

Details of the attack, and the injuries to the victim, were not released.

The victim, whose name was not released, testified against Moses Gutierrez, who was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder.

Gutierrez, 22, was found guilty by a jury of stabbing 42-year-old Alex Anzures four times during an altercation at a Santa Maria house party on May 15, 2011.

Ochoa turned herself in to the Santa Maria Police Department, Cohen said.

