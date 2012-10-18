San Marcos Marching Band, Colorguard Off to Strong Start

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard competed in the Royal Classic Field Competition last weekend in Simi Valley in their first competition of the 2012 season.

Out of 11 total bands in Division 1A from throughout Southern California, San Marcos scored highest in Music, Music Effect, Visual Effect, overall General Effect and Visual in the 1A Division (includes 1A Green, 1A Gold and 1A White).

The Colorguard took first in the 1A division and outscored all 21 other Colorguards at the competition.

The Percussion section also took first in the 1A Division on the way to a Percussion Sweepstakes Award.

This year’s field show is titled “Once Upon a Star,” and is under the direction of Michael Kiyoi and conducted by Drum Major Niko Victoria.

The San Marcos members will be chasing their fifth SCSBOA Championship in eight years.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.