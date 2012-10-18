St. Joseph High Principal Resigns in Wake of Conviction

St. Joseph High School Principal Joe Myers has resigned his post because of his recent conviction for failing to report an alleged sexual assault by two students against a fellow student.

Myers, who had been placed on paid leave from the Orcutt Catholic school, was convicted Oct. 2 of the misdemeanor crime, along with former Dean of Students John Walker.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Myers’ resignation this week in a statement sent to parents and posted on the high school’s website.

Walker and Myers were charged July 12 with failing to report a suspected sexual assault on a 16-year-old student by two other students. They were “mandated reporters” under state law because of their positions of responsibility with the school.

In a statement, the archdiocese superintendent of high schools asked families to pray for Myers, Walker and both their families.

“Though there are various opinions in the community surrounding the trial and the verdict, neither the trial nor its outcome should diminish gratitude to Mr. Myers for his fine leadership during his tenure at St. Joseph,” said Rev. Monsignor Sabato Pilato. “Let us extend our best wishes both to Mr. Myers and Mr. Walker.”

Pilato also thanked Joanne Poloni, former vice principal at St. Joseph, for stepping in as interim principal in Myers’ absence.

Poloni will remain in that role for the remainder of the academic year, Pilato said.

Myers, 56, had been serving as St. Joseph principal since 2002.

Both former administrators face up to six months in County Jail and a $1,000 fine when they’re back in court Oct. 30 for sentencing.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.