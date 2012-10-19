Two Men Charged with Attempted Murder in 2010 Stabbing

Two Santa Maria men are facing attempted-murder and other felony charges stemming from a 2010 stabbing, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Antonio Munoz, 21, and Jack Misiaszek, 30, were booked Friday into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, said Sgt. Daniel Cohen.

The two are suspected in an Oct. 31, 2010, assault that occurred during a fight at a Santa Maria home, Cohen said.

The victim, whose named was not released, was stabbed several times, but no suspects were identified at the time in what was believed to be a gang-related crime, Cohen said.

Police gang detectives reopened the cold case, Cohen said, and new evidence led them to Munoz and Misiaszek.

Misiaszek already is facing vehicular-manslaughter charges stemming from a domestic-violence incident in early 2012, Cohen said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.