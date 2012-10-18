Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Venoco a Big Winner of DOGGR Lease Awards

By Lisa Rivas for Venoco Inc. | October 18, 2012 | 11:27 p.m.

Venoco Inc. has received three of the six awards issued statewide by the California Department of Conservation, Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources.

Representatives from the Department of Conservation and DOGGR were at Venoco’s Ellwood Onshore Facility in Goleta to present the Outstanding Field and Lease Facility Maintenance Awards for 2011 to the hardworking employees.

The DOGGR has recognized exemplary oilfield, gas field, geothermal and gas storage operations through the lease awards since 1981. The award program recognizes companies whose operations protect public safety and the environment above and beyond what is required by law. This is the first year that the DOGGR award is based on a statewide program where eligibility and judging were more stringent and required statewide compliance.

“This Venoco team has brought the Ellwood facility a long way since we first acquired it in 1997. This is a proud moment, one we knew we could reach with continued investment in operations maintenance, training and strategic planning,” said Ian Livett, Venoco’s vice president of Southern California operations. “We appreciate DOGGR for recognizing our investment in the operation, maintenance and the safety plans to bring the facility up to Venoco’s high standards.

“Of the six awards issued statewide by DOGGR, Venoco received three of those awards. We congratulate the employees of the Beverly Hills field and the Santa Clara Avenue field along with our Ellwood team.”

Venoco has received this award for the Santa Clara Avenue field in Ventura County consecutively for the past seven years, and for the last four years for the Ellwood facility. Venoco’s Beverly Hills field in Los Angeles County has won the award twice in years prior.

The oil and natural gas produced from Platform Holly and processed at the Ellwood Onshore Facility is transported via pipelines. The oil is transported to market, refined and used by California consumers. The royalties currently paid to the State of California from oil produced in Goleta alone is nearly $2 million per month.

DOGGR, a key regulator of the oil and gas industry, issues awards for only the best leases statewide based on a review of lease nominations submitted. Starting in 2011, the criteria and procedure for selecting a lease award changed. The revised award program considered both the quality of nominated leases and the overall management practices of their operators.

Venoco Inc. was founded in 1992 in Carpinteria and is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. Venoco operates three offshore platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel, has nonoperated interests in three other platforms, operates several onshore properties in Southern California, and has extensive operations in Northern California’s Sacramento Basin. Venoco has about 365 employees including 160 on the South Coast.

— Lisa Rivas is the community relations manager for Venoco Inc.

 

