Woman Hurt in Rollover Accident in Mission Canyon

Van comes to rest against a rock wall, trapping the driver inside

A woman suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon in a rollover accident in the Mission Canyon area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Rescue personnel were called out at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a crash on Cheltenham Road at Selwyn Circle, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small van had rolled over and come to rest against a rock wall, trapping the female driver in the vehicle, Sadecki said.

It took about 10 minutes to free the victim from the wreckage, Sadecki said. She was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

The woman’s name and the nature and extent of her injuries were not immediately available.

