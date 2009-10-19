Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Concierge Is at Your Service at Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals

Personal, professional services help guests make the most of their stay

By Wei Wang | October 19, 2009 | 6:56 p.m.

It’s no secret that Santa Barbara vacation rentals are growing in popularity as a cost-effective alternative to booking traditional hotel accommodations. However, what many travelers are still discovering is that in addition to enjoying more living space, they can take advantage of added benefits, including a full range of concierge services.

Companies such as Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals offer a wide array of hotel amenities and provide an experience for travelers to enjoy professional, courteous and personal service from a concierge staff that assists guests with whatever they may need during their stay, including dining recommendations, entertainment bookings, pre-arrival grocery delivery, in-room spa treatments and more.

“Santa Barbara vacation rental concierge services can play a key role in ensuring that guests have the perfect holiday experience, from arrival to departure,” said Graham Farrar, an owner of Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals. “While it’s crucial for a concierge staff to offer invaluable local information and know the area like the backs of their hands, it’s also important that they’re committed to assisting guests every step of the way to help them create memorable vacation experiences.”

Farrar adds that his concierge staff works so closely with renters that they’ve been know to personally take guests on hikes and even meet with them for breakfast or dinner. In addition to stocking groceries before arrival at a Santa Barbara vacation home and assisting with spa appointments and golf and wine tour reservations, Farrar’s team regularly goes out of their way to help visitors coming to Santa Barbara.

“We always tell our guests that if they arrive and find that the home is lacking anything that they need, to call us so we can help them out,” Farrar said. “We want you to be comfortable and relaxed from the moment you arrive at your home away from home.”

Wei Wang is a publicist.

 
