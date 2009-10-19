Jeepers! Lions, Leos Clubs Collecting Old Peepers
Used eyeglasses will be collected and sent to developing countries
By Jean Mangus | October 19, 2009 | 8:35 p.m.
Sight Night volunteers will trick-or-treat at homes on Halloween asking for used eyeglasses instead of candy.
Whether big or small, fashionably in or out, Lions Club and Leos Club members from San Marcos High School will collect glasses to be recycled and sent to developing countries where many people can’t afford them.
If no one comes to your house, have no fear. Used eyeglasses can be dropped off year-round at the Goleta, Montecito or downtown libraries, or call the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital Eye Center at 805.569.8264 for locations.
— Jean Mangus represents the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.
